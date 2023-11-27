Milei Sends Letter to Lula, Invites Him to Inauguration, and Talks about Building Ties

Brasília

The president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, sent a letter to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Sunday (26), inviting the leftist leader to the inauguration and speaking of "fruitful work" and "building ties."

FILE PHOTO: Argentine president-elect Javier Milei addresses supporters after winning Argentina's runoff presidential election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo - REUTERS

"I know that you fully understand and value what this moment of transition means for the historical process of Argentina, its people, and naturally for me and my team of collaborators who will accompany me in the next government administration," Milei says in the document.

"In both nations, we have many challenges ahead, and I am convinced that an exchange in the economic, social, and cultural fields, based on the principles of freedom, will position us as competitive countries where their citizens can develop their capabilities to the fullest and thus choose the future they desire."

In the letter, Milei also expresses hope that joint efforts between the two countries will result in "growth and prosperity for Argentinians and Brazilians." The president-elect concludes the document with greetings of "esteem and respect" to Lula, hoping to see him at the inauguration.

