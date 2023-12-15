Meeting Avoids Risk of Rupture Between Venezuela and Guyana, Says Lula's Government

São Paulo

The Brazilian government claims to consider that the meeting between the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, and the President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, this Thursday (14), has avoided the possibility of a rupture. At least in the short term.

Neither of the two leaders backed down from their positions, especially regarding the legitimacy of the International Court of Justice to decide the dispute over the Essequibo territory—Ali, of course, defends the tribunal's decision, while Maduro rejects it.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali shake hands as they meet amid tensions over a border dispute, in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines December 14, 2023. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS - via REUTERS

Two days before the plebiscite in which Caracas claims to have obtained the support of 96% of Venezuelans to annex Essequibo, the Court urged Maduro's regime not to "alter the situation" of the territory.

But both agreed to continue the dialogue and set a date for new meetings, which will be periodic, every three or six months. The next meeting is expected to take place in Brazil in a few weeks.

