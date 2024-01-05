Lula Postpones the Resumption of Visa Requirements for Travelers from the USA, Canada, and Australia to April

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has postponed for the second time the resumption of visa requirements for travelers from the United States, Australia, and Canada.

The requirement was supposed to come back into effect from January 10 but has been postponed to April 10, according to a decree published in an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) on Thursday (4).

The Foreign Ministry traditionally follows the principle of reciprocity, meaning it charges citizens of other states the same rules that these countries impose on Brazilians.

As the USA, Canada, and Australia require Brazilians to obtain visas to enter their territories, Brazil also required Americans, Canadians, and Australians to do the same to step on Brazilian soil.

In March 2019, however, former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) issued a decree providing for the unilateral exemption from the visa requirement for citizens of these nations. The act also extended the benefit to citizens of Japan.

The measure aimed to increase the flow of tourists to Brazil, which did not happen, according to Brazilian authorities.

Read the article in the original language