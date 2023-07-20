Brazil prohibits importation of marijuana flowers for medicinal purposes

Brasília

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) published this Wednesday (19) a technical note prohibiting the importation of marijuana flowers for medicinal purposes, as well as Cannabis in natura and parts of the plant. Among the reasons for the prohibition are the high degree of risk of diversion for illicit purposes and the validity of international drug control treaties to which Brazil is a signatory.

Marijuana flowers and CBD oil imported with authorization from Anvisa - Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress

As Folha has shown, a parallel market for "legalized marijuana" for recreational use has developed in the country. The practice takes place through a loophole in Anvisa's rule, which has allowed the importation of marijuana flowers for medicinal purposes. The loophole occurs because the norm, RDC 660, talks about permission to import industrialized cannabis-based products without specifying what they would be.

This importation is legal, as long as it has a medicinal purpose. This issue has already entered the sights of the Federal Police, and they have been working together with Anvisa to try to identify people and companies that take advantage of the loophole for recreational use. In the view of authorities, if identified, the person may have to answer for international drug trafficking.

Translated by Cassy Dias

