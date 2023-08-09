Former Minister Calls Coup-Mongering Draft Unrealistic

Brasília

Former minister Anderson Torres stated to the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) regarding the attacks on January 8 that the coup-mongering draft decree found in his home is pure "fantasy" and that he does not know who wrote the text because he used to receive documents from "various sources".

Torres was one of the main supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro's anti-democratic attacks when he was Minister of Justice and for about eight hours he gave his version of January 8, when there was an attack on the Powers in Brasília.

The former minister attended the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry wearing an electronic ankle monitor, one of the conditions imposed by STF ( Federal Supreme court) Justice Alexandre de Moraes in May for him to leave the Military Police Battalion and go under house arrest.

The coup-mongering document was found in a closet at his house during a search and seizure by the Federal Police in January. The proposed decree gave Bolsonaro the power to establish a state of defense at the headquarters of the TSE (Supreme Electoral Court).

"That's pure fantasy. It never left my house, I didn't talk about it with anyone, and it's a document that was ready to go to the trash for disposal," said the former Minister of Justice about the draft decree.

Torres also stated to the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) that there was a "serious failure" in the execution of the protocol of actions defined by the Department of Public Security of the Federal District, then led by him, two days before the attacks, on January 6, and that he only traveled to the US after sending the plan to everyone involved.

