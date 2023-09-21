Parks in the Cerrado Ecoregion Are Home to Jurassic Landscapes and Waterfalls

Cerrado

The Brazilian Cerrado boasts grandiose titles. It is the second largest biome in the country, behind the Amazon, and also one of the richest savannas in the world.

However, it is little visited. Last year, the number of tourists who stopped by Jalapão, in Tocantins, was six times lower than the number of visitors to Bonito, in Mato Grosso do Sul, according to state governments.

Lagoa da Serra in Serras Gerais ( Foto: Divulgação ) - Folhapress

A region of countless natural beauty, it is home to destinations such as Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás, Serras Gerais and Jalapão, in Tocantins, and Chapada das Mesas, in Maranhão.

In July, Folha's team visited these destinations, which showcased waterfalls, rivers, trails, and Jurassic landscapes.

An example is Chapada dos Veadeiros. At the Segredo waterfall, the waterfall is about a hundred meters high. The dirt road to the place is compensated by the breathtaking landscape and the refreshing cold shower.

Translated by Cassy Dias

