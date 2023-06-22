With Pope Francis, Lula tries to strengthen ties with historical partners in Italy

Roma (Itália)

It was an intense schedule, amid the heat and traffic of Rome. During his visit to the capital of Italy, this Wednesday (21), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) reinforced political affinities with leaders of the center-left, tried to establish bridges with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of the ultra-right, met with Pope Francis again and had lunch with the Italian head of state, Sergio Mattarella.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and first lady Rosangela da Silva pose with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and first lady Laura Mattarella, during an official visit, in Rome, Italy June 21, 2023 - Italian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Among the topics addressed are, of course, the geopolitical situation surrounding the War in Ukraine and the attempt to promote a spiral of conversations for peace. There were also discussions related to the climate agenda and the Amazon —in the wake of the environmental diplomacy in which Lula tries to reposition Brazil as a protagonist—, and economic agendas, such as the agreement between the European Union and Mercosur.



"My trip was, from my point of view, to put Brazil back at the center of discussions regarding the climate issue in the world. Brazil has an energy matrix that is possibly the cleanest in the world, it has a commitment to zero deforestation in the Amazon by 2030, and I discussed these matters with the president, the prime minister, and with mayor Gualtieri", said Lula at the end of his last meeting of the day, with the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, from the center-left Democratic Party.



Translated by Cassy Dias

