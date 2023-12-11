Globo de Ouro indica 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' e 'Succession'; veja lista

A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anunciou na manhã desta segunda-feira (11) os indicados à 81ª edição do Globo de Ouro, importante termômetro para o Oscar.
Dentre os destaques de cinema, "Barbie" apareceu nas principais categorias, incluindo melhor filme de comédia ou musical, melhor direção para Greta Gerwig, além de três indicações por música original, melhor roteiro e melhor realização cinematográfica e em bilheteria —esta última, uma categoria criada este ano, destacando filmes que tiveram grande desempenho nas salas de cinema, incluindo outros blockbusters como "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" e "John Wick 4".
Os épicos de Christopher Nolan, com "Oppenheimer", Martin Scorsese, "Assassinos da Lua das Flores", e Bradley Cooper, com "Maestro", que dirige e protagoniza, foram os principais indicados nas categorias de drama. Destacou-se ainda "Anatomia de uma Queda", da francesa Justine Triet, que além da categoria estraingeira, foi indicado a melhor filme de drama, melhor direção e melhor atriz para Sandra Huller.
Este Globo de Ouro será a primeira grande premiação de Hollywood as greves de roteiristas e atores que paralisaram a indústria por mais de cem dias neste ano.
Veja a lista completa de indicados abaixo:
MELHOR FILME – DRAMA
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Maestro"
- "Past Lives"
- "The Zone of Interest"
- "Anatomy of a Fall"
MELHOR FILME – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- "Air"
- "American Fiction"
- "Barbie"
- "The Holdovers"
- "May December"
- "Poor Things"
MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO
- "The Boy and the Heron"
- "Elemental"
- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
- "Suzume"
- "Wish
MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO
- "Anatomy of a Fall"
- "Fallen Leaves"
- "Io Capitano"
- "Past Lives"
- "Society of the Snow"
- "The Zone of Interest"
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
- Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
- Greta Gerwig, "Barbie"
- Yorgos Lanthimos — "Poor Things"
- Christopher Nolan — "Oppenheimer"
- Martin Scorsese — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Celine Song — "Past Lives"
MELHOR ATRIZ – DRAMA
- Lily Gladstone — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Carey Mulligan – "Maestro"
- Sandra Hüller – "Anatomy of a Fall"
- Annette Bening — "Nyad"
- Greta Lee — "Past Lives"
- Cailee Spaeny – "Priscilla"
MELHOR ATOR – DRAMA
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
MELHOR ATRIZ - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"
- Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"
- Natalie Portman, "May December"
- Alma Pöysti, "Fallen Leaves"
- Margot Robbie, "Barbie"
- Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
MELHOR ATOR - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- Nicolas Cage — "Dream Scenario"
- Timothée Chalamet — "Wonka"
- Matt Damon — "Air"
- Paul Giamatti — "The Holdovers"
- Joaquin Phoenix — "Beau Is Afraid"
- Jeffrey Wright — "American Fiction"
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
- Emily Blunt — "Oppenheimer"
- Danielle Brooks — "The Color Purple"
- Jodie Foster — "Nyad"
- Julianne Moore — "May December"
- Rosamund Pike — "Saltburn"
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — "The Holdovers"
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
- Willem Dafoe — "Poor Things"
- Robert DeNiro — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Robert Downey Jr. — "Oppenheimer"
- Ryan Gosling — "Barbie"
- Charles Melton — "May December"
- Mark Ruffalo — "Poor Things"
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA
- Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"
- Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"
- Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"
- Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"
- Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
- Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
MELHOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
- "Barbie" — "What Was I Made For?"
- "Barbie" — "I’m Just Ken"
- "Barbie" — "Dance the Night"
- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" — "Peaches"
- "She Came To Me" – "Addicted to Romance"
- "Rustin" - "Road to Freedom"
MELHOR ROTEIRO
- "Barbie" — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- "Poor Things" — Tony McNamara
- "Oppenheimer" — Christopher Nolan
- "Killers of the Flower Moon" — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- "Past Lives" — Celine Song
- "Anatomy of a Fall" — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
SÉRIES
MELHOR SÉRIE – DRAMA
- "1923"
- "The Crown"
- "The Diplomat"
- "The Last of Us"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Succession"
MELHOR ATRIZ – DRAMA
- Helen Mirren — "1932"
- Bella Ramsay — "The Last of Us"
- Keri Russell — "The Diplomat"
- Sarah Snook — "Succession"
- Imelda Staunton — "The Crown"
- Emma Stone — "The Curse"
MELHOR ATOR – DRAMA
- Brian Cox — "Succession"
- Kieran Culkin — "Succession"
- Gary Oldman — "Slow Horses"
- Pedro Pascal — "The Last of Us"
- Jeremy Strong — "Succession"
- Dominic West — "The Crown"
MELHOR SÉRIE – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- "The Bear" (FX)
- "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
- "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
- "Jury Duty" (Amazon Freevee)
- "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
- "Barry" (HBO)
MELHOR ATRIZ – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- Ayo Edebiri — "The Bear"
- Natasha Lyonne — "Poker Face"
- Quinta Brunson — "Abbott Elementary"
- Rachel Brosnahan — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Selena Gomez — "Only Murders in the Building"
- Elle Fanning - "The Great"
MELHOR ATOR - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- Bill Hader — "Barry"
- Steve Martin — "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short — "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jason Segel — "Shrinking"
- Jason Sudeikis — "Ted Lasso"
- Jeremy Allen White — "The Bear"
MELHOR MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU TELEFILME
- "Beef" (Netflix)
- "Lessons in Chemistry" (Apple TV+)
- "Daisy Jones & the Six" (Amazon Prime Video)
- "All the Light We Cannot See" (Netflix)
- "Fellow Travelers" (Showtime)
- "Fargo" (FX)
MELHOR ATRIZ – MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU TELEFILME
- Riley Keough — "Daisy Jones & the Six"
- Brie Larson — "Lessons in Chemistry"
- Elizabeth Olsen — "Love and Death"
- Juno Temple — "Fargo"
- Rachel Weisz — "Dead Ringers"
- Ali Wong — "Beef"
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
- Billy Crudup — "The Morning Show"
- Matthew Macfadyen — "Succession"
- James Marsden — "Jury Duty"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — "The Bear"
- Alan Ruck — "Succession"
- Alexander Skarsgård — "Succession"
